Crane, Hettie “April” 

MARION: Entered into rest on February 14, 2025 at the age of 68. She is Predeceased by her father, Richard Crane;. Survived by her loving mother, Christina Burditt; brother, Christopher Mark Crane; beloved step-siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Hettie was a devoted daughter, loving sister, and aunt. There will be no prior calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com