What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Crane, Hettie “April” 

February 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION: Entered into rest on February 14, 2025 at the age of 68. She is Predeceased by her father, Richard Crane;. Survived by her loving mother, Christina Burditt; brother, Christopher Mark Crane; beloved step-siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Hettie was a devoted daughter, loving sister, and aunt. There will be no prior calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.