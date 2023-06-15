Crane, John Linwood

SODUS: Age: 37 of Sodus, NY

John passed away unexpectedly on June 5th, 2023.

John was born on February 5th, 1986 to Mother Debra J. (Leach) Crane and Father John M. Crane at Newark Hospital.

Friends & Family are invited to gather and remember John on Saturday June 17th from 12pm - 4pm at The Norton Funeral Home located at 45 W. Main St. of Sodus.

A Memorial Service will be held for John and his father at 4pm at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life to follow at the Wallington Fire hall for friends and family.

After John graduated from Sodus High School in 2004 he worked at the Sodus Bay Golf Heights Golf Course for over 10 years.

John then began his career at Advanced Auto and became the store Manager and took great pride in his work.

John enjoyed spending time with his wife and best friend of 11 yrs.

He had a passion for music and video games. John enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his Fur Baby Broom Hilda.

John is predeceased by his Father John M. Crane; Maternal Grandparents Linwood and Elizabeth (Barse) Leach;

Paternal grandparents John E. and Ingrid (Klatt) Crane.

John is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 6 yrs. married and 11 yrs. together, Rebecca L. "Becky" (Valley) Crane; his Mother Debra J. Crane; Sister Monika (Chris Morrow) Crane;

Brothers Frederick (Valerie) Crane and Michael (Victoria) Crane; In - Laws Donald (Linda) Valley; Sister - In – Law, Renee (Tony) Sarno; Brother - In – Law, Donald (Crystal Hall) Valley Jr; Several Nieces/Nephews/Cousins & Beloved Fur Baby Broom Hilda "Hilda Bear".

John was a remarkable individual who impacted many lives with his uplifting spirit.

John brought life to the community with his positivity, love and compassion to all.

He will be loved, missed and remembered for an eternity.