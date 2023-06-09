Crane, John M. 

WILLIAMSON: John Crane, 59, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 5, 2023.
Friends and family are invited to call, Saturday, June 17 from noon – 4 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street. A memorial service, for both John and his son, will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home.
John was born on October 16, 1963 in Sodus the son of the late John E. and Ingrid M. (Klatt) Crane. He worked as maintenance mechanic for 18 years for the Rochester City School District.
John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 36 years, Debra J. Leach; his a daughter Monika (Chris Morrow) Crane; sons Frederick (Valerie) and Michael (Victoria) Crane; a daughter-in-law Rebecca L. (Valley) Crane; five grandchildren one great grandchild; several nieces nephews and cousins.
