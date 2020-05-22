Crane, Justin Charles

NEWARK: Justin C. Crane, 31, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side. In memory of Justin, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family for funeral expenses or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons NY 14489. Justin was born the son of the Bill and Jodi (Bastian) Crane on Tuesday, July 26, 1988, in Geneva, NY. Justin attended Clyde-Savannah High School. He worked with his father at B&J Construction. Justin enjoyed landscaping and fishing. He was the life of the party and could make anyone smile. Justin was always up for an adventure. Above all else, Justin loved his family, especially his nieces. Justin will be remembered by his mother, Jodi (Doug) Hares; father, Bill (Denise) Crane; sisters Tiffany Murray, Alyssa Fletcher and Mercerdes Lewellen; grandparents Lawerence (Lee) Bastian, Chuck (Rose) Chambers, Roger (Violet) Crane; nieces Olivia Rice and Brynnleigh Rice. Justin was predeceased by his grandmother, Barbara Bastian; step-father, Ken Harris, II. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com