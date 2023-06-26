Powered by Dark Sky
June 26th 2023, Monday
Crane, Laurie (Burnett) 

by WayneTimes.com
June 26, 2023

1956-2023

WOLCOTT:

Laurie passed away peacefully at home on June 24, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, June, 29 from 2-4 and 7-9PM at Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 1988 W Main St. A funeral service will be Friday, June 30 at 11 AM at the church.Burial will follow in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Laurie was born to Arthur and Wanda Burnett in 1956 and married her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life, John, in 1978.

Laurie is preceded in death by her sister Yvonne Bryant, sister-in-law Barbara Crane, brother-in-law Dennis Stowell, nephew Scott Lockwood and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and Fred Crane.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband, John; her parents, Arthur and Wanda; her children Megan (Jim) Hilderbrand and Matthew (Nicci) Crane; her sister Darlene (Tim) Baker; her brothers Ronald (Patty) and Joseph (Tammy); her sister-in-laws Mary Lou (Bob) Lockwood, Sally Stowell, Virginia (Chuck) San Angelo, Margaret (Jack) Sloan and Ellen Taylor; her brother-in-laws Richard, Robert (Jill) and Paul (Jill) Crane and Tom Bryant. Laurie was “Grammy” to seven grandchildren: Lukas (Bestie Boy), Claire (Miss Muffet), Meredith (Peanut), Cody (Codeman), Evan (Huggy Boy), Grace (Ladybug) and John (Charlie Boy). Laurie was also a wonderful aunt to 32 nieces and nephews and 47 great-nieces and nephews, but she had an extra special relationship with Jaime (Bryant) Arnitz and Jeremy Bryant.

Laurie graduated from North Rose Wolcott High School in 1974 and received her LPN license a few months later. She was a nurse for over 25 years, but never stopped taking care of others, always there when family and friends needed her. Later, she started a new chapter serving her community as an assessor, town board member and finally as the Town of Huron Supervisor for 12 years. She loved serving the community that she lived in her whole life. She believe strongly in taking care of people and being kind to others.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105

Crane, Laurie (Burnett) 

