Crane, Lynn Anne

SAVANNAH: Age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She is survived by her children Julie (Mark) Carey of Savannah, Michele (Jeff) Liddle of Savannah, Shannon (Mike) Dingman of Savannah and Lance (Roberta ) Crane of Rose: 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 niece and many , many friends. With special friends mention of Richard, Jesse, Jacque, Peggy and Judy. Lynn was a lover of all animals especially her dogs and the raccoons. She was a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for over 30 years spreading her love and knowledge of wildlife to all that needed her help, Therefore contributions can be made to The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House RD, Lyons, N.Y. 14489. At Lynn’s request there will be no services condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com