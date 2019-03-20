Obituaries
Crane, Lynn Anne
SAVANNAH: Age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She is survived by her children Julie (Mark) Carey of Savannah, Michele (Jeff) Liddle of Savannah, Shannon (Mike) Dingman of Savannah and Lance (Roberta ) Crane of Rose: 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 niece and many , many friends. With special friends mention of Richard, Jesse, Jacque, Peggy and Judy. Lynn was a lover of all animals especially her dogs and the raccoons. She was a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for over 30 years spreading her love and knowledge of wildlife to all that needed her help, Therefore contributions can be made to The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House RD, Lyons, N.Y. 14489. At Lynn’s request there will be no services condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Annual Cavalcade of Bands at Newark
More than 300 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 12th...
Sodus inducts new members to Junior Honor Society
Thirteen Students from the Sodus Jr. /Sr. High School were inducted as new members of the National Junior Honor Society...
Clyde-Savannah athletes receive honors for bowling, indoor track
Three Clyde-Savannah High School athletes were recently honored for their achievements over the winter sports season. Seventh grade student Parker...
Recent Obituaries
Remington, Dale Arthur
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL: Age 77, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Zephyrhills Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in...
Crane, Lynn Anne
SAVANNAH: Age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18th, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She is survived by...
Maney, William Eugene “Bill” “Gene”
FAIRPORT: Passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 86. William was born on January 6, 1933...