Crane, Richard (1943-2023)

PENFIELD: Richard Crane, a Vietnam-era Marine and career police officer, died in Rochester, NY on Sunday, April 2, 2023 after a lengthy battle with kidney disease caused by his exposure to contaminated drinking water while stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. He was 79 years old. Richard is survived by his wife, Galina Crane; children, Nicole Emily Crane, Carrie Eileen Crane, and Celia Elise Crane; stepson, Yuri Novikov; grandchildren, Lily Crane Codera, Jack Crane Codera, and Thurston Wolfram Crane-Messina; brothers, Robert (Janet) Crane, and Roger (Becky) Crane, sister-in-law, Carmel Crane, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, John (Ingrid) Crane and Douglas Crane.⁣

⁣Richard and his twin brother were born at Genesee Hospital in Rochester on August 24, 1943 to John (Jack) and Bettie Jean (Sweet) Crane. Following his graduation from Sodus High School, Richard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he faithfully served our country from November 14, 1961 to November 13, 1967, earning the rank of E5 USMC Sergeant. Following his honorable discharge, Richard studied English at SUNY Geneseo, where his lifelong love of literature and philosophy were firmly established. In 1988, at the age of 42, Richard became the oldest rookie cop to successfully graduate the Rochester Police Academy. During the following 2+ decades, he worked in Clinton Section, first platoon. He proudly served as an FTO (field training officer), helping to train rookie recruits, and came to be affectionately known as “Doc” amongst fellow police officers. During his career, Richard’s distinguished police work and unfailing dedication to protecting area citizens was recognized with over 100 Excellent Police Service Awards, and the Henry H. Jensen Memorial Award for “unsung heroes.”⁣

⁣Richard was passionate about good food, music, art, elves, cows, foxes, diecast model cars, and stamp collecting. His friends from dialysis referred to him as the “Candy Man” and his daughters knew him as “Lionheart” and “Old Pa.” Richard’s congeniality, generous spirit, and eccentric ways will be missed by all fortunate to have known him.⁣

⁣Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, April 8 from 10 AM to noon at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street in Sodus, NY. A funeral service will begin at 12pm, after which Richard will be laid to rest with full military honors at Lake View Cemetery in Williamson, NY.