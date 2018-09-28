Craver, Kenneth John

SODUS: Age 60, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, September 26th, 2018. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Alice Craver. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, June; children, Kelly (Tim Vellekoop) Craver of Sodus, Chad (Kim) Craver of Newark; granddaughters, Ansley and Hailey Craver both of Newark; sisters; Susan Farabell of Newark, Cheryl (John) Robson of Newark, Jackie VanGorder of Newark, Joyce (Larry) Downey of Clifton Springs; dear friend, Susan Molisani of N. Rose; and his best friend, “Buddy”; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com