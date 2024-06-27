Powered by Dark Sky
June 28th 2024, Friday
Craw, Betty Jane (Cunningham) 

by WayneTimes.com
June 27, 2024

September 18, 1940  -June 25, 2024 

Walworth: Passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 83.  Betty was born on September 18, 1940, to the late Clarence and Doris "Colegrove" Cunningham. She is predeceased by her husband David Craw and daughter Michelle Montante. 

She is survived by her daughter Pamela Jean (Gerald) DeCausemaker; granddaughter Amanda Steve Searles) Fuchs; grandsons, Michael, Jeremy, and Anthony (Megan) DeCausemaker; great granddaughters, Summer Lester and Maeve DeCausemaker; brother Edward (Sharon) Cunningham; nieces Janelle Robins and Donna Conlin; extended family and friends. 

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.  To share a special memory please visit: www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

