Craw, Betty Jane (Cunningham) 

Walworth: Passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 83. Betty was born on September 18, 1940, to the late Clarence and Doris "Colegrove" Cunningham. She is predeceased by her husband David Craw and daughter Michelle Montante.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Jean (Gerald) DeCausemaker; granddaughter Amanda Steve Searles) Fuchs; grandsons, Michael, Jeremy, and Anthony (Megan) DeCausemaker; great granddaughters, Summer Lester and Maeve DeCausemaker; brother Edward (Sharon) Cunningham; nieces Janelle Robins and Donna Conlin; extended family and friends.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share a special memory please visit: www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
NEWARK: Jeffrey “Jose” Gordon VanHall 64 years old. Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2024 He is predeceased by his parents, Nancy and Gordon VanHall and his brother James VanHall He is survived by his wife Sharon, his son Ryan (Brooke) VanHall, two grandchildren Jenessa and Brennan VanHall, two stepsons Ryan and Christopher Concert, […]
