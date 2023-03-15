Crawford, Ruby

NORTH ROSE/SODUS: Ruby Crawford, 68, passed away, early Saturday morning, March 9, 2023 Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, March 18 from noon to 2 PM at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main Street, Sodus. A funeral service will follow with burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Ruby’s family request memorial contributions be directed to Harlee Family.

Ruby was born November 29, 1954 in Bennettsville, South Carolina the daughter of the late, Gonzilee and Dorothy (Graves) Watson. Ruby was committed to her community, volunteering for any and all food drives and church functions, school drive programs, community lunches, migrant workers, etc……. A member and a supporter of the Church Of God in Sodus and Eastern Farm Workers Association.

She is survived by her son Frederick B. Harlee; a step son James Crawford; five grandchildren Jasmine Harlee, Gregory Harlee, and Janelle Harlee, Britney and Brandon Harlee; three great grandchildren Kyreece, Khylar and Kyah Martin; six sisters Cathy Surles, Dorothy (Willie) Small, Denise Poe and Debra (Richard) Adams, Sharrion Eaddy and Karen (Billy) White; sister-In laws, Inez Crawford, Sammie Mae (Bennie Lee) Prichard and Quincy Jackson; brother in laws James and Johnny Crawford; an aunt, Dora Miller; Special friends Mary Ann Webber, Johnnie Bell Anglin, Lois Morrise and Linda Heir; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Otis in 2018; children Freddie Romandus Harlee; sisters Henrisena Adams and Mary Frances Harlee; brothers Curtis Harlee and Marvin Harlee.