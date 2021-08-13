Crawford, Shannon Marie Holtz

NEWARK/WALWORTH: On August 8, 2021, Shannon Marie Holtz Crawford, our Sunshine on earth, became an eternal ray of sunshine.

Born on January 2, 1975 to Darlene Fletcher and William Holtz, Shannon graduated from Newark High School and then SUNY Brockport with a BS in Nursing. She married her high school sweetheart Jarrod Crawford in 2000 and started a life in Walworth, NY. Jarrod and Shannon were blessed with a daughter, Cameron Elizabeth, and a son, Connor James, who were the lights of her life.

Shannon’s career in nursing included primarily ambulatory surgery at Uof R/Strong and Westfall Surgery and most recently as a clinical nurse at the Henrietta VA Clinic where she found her greatest satisfaction serving our veterans. Wherever she worked, she was known for her warmth and compassion for her patients, and camaraderie, humor, and workplace antics to her coworkers.

If you knew Shannon, you knew she loved sunshine and sunflowers; she was notorious for her hugs, the treats she made, her beautiful smile, and her ability to bring humor, brightness and sunshine to any situation.

Left to cherish Shannon’s memory is her husband Jarrod, her precious children Cameron and Connor, her mother Darlene Fletcher of Newark, sister Mary (Scott) Dunn of Stanley, brother Gregory Peller of Canandaigua, nieces Samantha Nenneau and Natalie (Cody) Towns, nephews Eric Bailey and Timothy (Ariana) Bailey, aunt Donna Fletcher of Gates, in-laws Ken and June Crawford of Newark, brothers- in-law David and Stephen Crawford of Oakland, CA and many other relatives and great friends. She was preceded in death by her father William Holtz.

A Celebration of Shannon’s Life will be held on Sunday August 29, 2021 from 2-4 pm at the Ginegaw Park Pavilion, 1980 Walworth Penfield Rd, Walworth NY.

Shannon was very involved in raising awareness of suicide prevention of our veterans. In Shannon’s memory, please consider a donation to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Western NY Chapter, PO Box 1445, Buffalo, NY 14226 or a charity of your choice.

