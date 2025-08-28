Crego, Gearld R.

LYONS: Gerald R. Crego, 81, passed away Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital surrounded by his family.

A private family graveside service was held at Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Newark Manor Nursing Home, 222 W Pearl St, Newark, Ny 14513 in Gerald’s memory.

Gerald was born on June 10th, 1944, in Lyons, Ny a son to the late Clarence and Eloise Crego. He worked at Borden’s/Silgan Containers in Lyons, NY.

He is survived by his three children, Joan Miller (Andrew Sheets) of Phelps, NY, Gerald P. Crego of Waterloo, NY, Kevin Crego of AZ; Three grandchildren, Ambree Crego (Adam Bristol) of Williamson, NY, Jordan (Jessica)Miller of Clifton Springs, NY, Shannon (Josh)Nagle of Farmington, NY; Two great grandchildren Myra Bristol of Williamson, NY and Baby Miller due in November of Clifton Springs, NY; several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother James and his sister Betty.