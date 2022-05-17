Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 17th 2022, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Creighton, John Hugh

by WayneTimes.com
May 17, 2022

NEWARK/DRESDEN: John Hugh Creighton, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 26. He was born on July 18, 1995 and passed on May 11, 2022.

He is survived by his mother and father Shelly (Chapman) and Kelly Creighton; his fiancee Jennnifer Mulvaney; his unborn son; his grandmother Jean Creighton; his aunt Joanne Chapman and his cousin Donald Flynn; his sisters Nicole Creighton and Abigail Witty; his very best friend Brian Ballesty and God-Parents Linda and Steve Castonguay.

He was a foreman at Johnson’s Equipment in Farmington, he really loved working there. He was cherished by many more amazing friends and family members. John was a well loved, caring and respectful young man. He will be dearly missed by everyone his life touched. He liked to work hard and play hard.  

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday (June 5, 2022) with calling hours continuing till 4 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York.  After there will be a gathering at Tommy’s. Ty-dyes are encouraged and welcomed.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Creighton, John Hugh

NEWARK/DRESDEN: John Hugh Creighton, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 26. He was born on July 18, 1995 and passed on May 11, 2022. He is survived by his mother and father Shelly (Chapman) and Kelly Creighton; his fiancee Jennnifer Mulvaney; his unborn son; his grandmother Jean Creighton; his aunt Joanne Chapman and his […]

Read More
Grinnell, Neal D. 

SODUS: Age 57, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday May 11, 2022, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna whom he shared over 20 wonderful years with; son, Adam (Alexah) of Spencerport; mother, Marie Grinnell of Sodus; father, Lyle (Linda) Grinnell of Waterloo; sister, Linda (Charlie) Youngman […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square