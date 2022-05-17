Creighton, John Hugh

NEWARK/DRESDEN: John Hugh Creighton, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 26. He was born on July 18, 1995 and passed on May 11, 2022.

He is survived by his mother and father Shelly (Chapman) and Kelly Creighton; his fiancee Jennnifer Mulvaney; his unborn son; his grandmother Jean Creighton; his aunt Joanne Chapman and his cousin Donald Flynn; his sisters Nicole Creighton and Abigail Witty; his very best friend Brian Ballesty and God-Parents Linda and Steve Castonguay.

He was a foreman at Johnson’s Equipment in Farmington, he really loved working there. He was cherished by many more amazing friends and family members. John was a well loved, caring and respectful young man. He will be dearly missed by everyone his life touched. He liked to work hard and play hard.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday (June 5, 2022) with calling hours continuing till 4 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York. After there will be a gathering at Tommy’s. Ty-dyes are encouraged and welcomed.

