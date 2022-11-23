Crider, Joan Elizabeth

NEWARK: Joan Elizabeth Crider, 84, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, in hospice at her daughter’s home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Michael’s Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in her name can be made to St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Joan was born in Newark, on May 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Ruth Herrick Smith. She was a lifelong resident of Newark, graduating from Newark High School, continuing on to receive an associates degree from Cedar Crest College. At 50-years-old, she returned to college and received a MS from St. John Fisher College which enabled her to work as a school psychologist at North Rose-Wolcott Central School District for 15 years until her retirement. She also was a mediator for Wayne County Family Court for many years. Previously, in the mid-70’s, Joan was an entrepreneur and owner of Especially for You Florist in Newark, a very successful and popular local business.

Joan enjoyed trips to NYC to visit her aunts Elizabeth and Marjory Herrick; spending summers at her cottage on Leroy Island with generations of family; and participating in several different card playing groups. She was blessed with many great friends and a loving family, and she will be missed by all those who loved her.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ward Crider. She is survived by her five children, Mary (Leon) Maiolo of Canandaigua, Amy (Henry Lawson) of Brighton, Matthew (Marina) of Sodus Point, Andrew (Cynthia) of Madison, Ala., Michael of Rochester; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

