Crocker, Betty (Amon) 

Betty (Amon) Crocker

Sodus: Betty L. Crocker passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at Wayne County Nursing Home at the age of 88.

Betty is predeceased by her husband, Tom Crocker and daughter, Denise VanCuyck. She is survived by daughters, Carol (Dick) DeVolder and Celeste (Daniel) Zimmer; sister, June Smith of Clyde NY; seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Betty was a member of the Sodus United Methodist Church. Betty is best remembered for being a “cook” at Myers Community Hospital. What a cook she was! She arranged flowers in a Florist and worked at CVS helping the pharmacist with meds also.

We want to thank the staff at the Wayne County Nursing home.

Friends and family are invited to call 11am-1pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus NY 14551. Where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Gathering to be held in Betty’s honor at Stephen Ross’s home afterward at 7 Olympus Drive, Macedon NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.