Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 13th 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Crocker, Jydehn J. 

by WayneTimes.com
July 13, 2023

WOLCOTT: Jydehn J. Crocker, 13, passed away Monday, July 10, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 3 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY. Funeral service immediately following at the funeral home.  Burial will follow in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.   

Jydehn was born June 5, 2010, in Newark, New York, the son of the Joseph E. and Heidi M. (Bruni) Crocker.   He attended 6th grade at the North Rose/ Wolcott Middle School. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, corn hole and video games. 

Jydehn is survived by his sisters Paige Wright and Jemmah Crocker; brother Jaxstyn Crocker, his maternal grandparents Pamela (Fred Barker) Bruni and maternal great-grandmother Sandra True; maternal grandfather Jeff (Tracey) Bruni;  many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Winfield and Tina (Norris) Crocker and maternal great- grandfather Carl True.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Crocker, Jydehn J. 

WOLCOTT: Jydehn J. Crocker, 13, passed away Monday, July 10, at Strong Memorial Hospital. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 3 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY. Funeral service immediately following at the funeral home.  Burial will follow in the […]

Read More
Pieters, Jeffrey

PALMYRA:  In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Pieters. It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jeffrey David Pieters, a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Jeff departed this world suddenly on July 8, 2023. He was 55 years old. Born on January 16, 1968, raised in Palmyra, Jeff […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square