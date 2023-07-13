Crocker, Jydehn J. 

WOLCOTT: Jydehn J. Crocker, 13, passed away Monday, July 10, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 3 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY. Funeral service immediately following at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Jydehn was born June 5, 2010, in Newark, New York, the son of the Joseph E. and Heidi M. (Bruni) Crocker. He attended 6th grade at the North Rose/ Wolcott Middle School. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, corn hole and video games.

Jydehn is survived by his sisters Paige Wright and Jemmah Crocker; brother Jaxstyn Crocker, his maternal grandparents Pamela (Fred Barker) Bruni and maternal great-grandmother Sandra True; maternal grandfather Jeff (Tracey) Bruni; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Winfield and Tina (Norris) Crocker and maternal great- grandfather Carl True.