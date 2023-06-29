Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 29th 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Crocker, Lois

by WayneTimes.com
June 29, 2023

PALMYRA/ SODUS: Lois Crocker, 99, passed away on June 27th, 2023.  She lived in Palmyra, NY and Sodus, NY for most of her adult life.  Lois was born on 6/22/24 to Harry and Myrtle Crocker in Buffalo, NY.  She enjoyed a full life taking horseback riding lessons for many years.  She participated in the New York State Special Olympics and was one of two oldest equestrian competitors.  Lois celebrated her 99th birthday recently surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Clara Crocker and her niece and nephew Brooke and Brandon, all from California  and her many friends at the Arc Wayne. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, NY.

A celebration of life  will be held on 7/22/23 from 12pm-4pm at 43 West Main Street, Sodus, NY.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Crocker, Lois

PALMYRA/ SODUS: Lois Crocker, 99, passed away on June 27th, 2023.  She lived in Palmyra, NY and Sodus, NY for most of her adult life.  Lois was born on 6/22/24 to Harry and Myrtle Crocker in Buffalo, NY.  She enjoyed a full life taking horseback riding lessons for many years.  She participated in the New […]

Read More
Doyle, Margaret Patricia

ONTARIO: Margaret (Marge) Patricia Doyle of Ontario, New York, died on June 27 following a long battle with cancer.  Predeceased by her parents, George and Betty Doyle, Marge is survived by eight siblings, Michael and Bonnie (Bassage), Daniel and Diane (Riker), Mary Anne, Edward and Genevieve (McTigue), Richard, Joan and Douglas Paddack, Kathleen and David […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square