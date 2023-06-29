Crocker, Lois

PALMYRA/ SODUS: Lois Crocker, 99, passed away on June 27th, 2023. She lived in Palmyra, NY and Sodus, NY for most of her adult life. Lois was born on 6/22/24 to Harry and Myrtle Crocker in Buffalo, NY. She enjoyed a full life taking horseback riding lessons for many years. She participated in the New York State Special Olympics and was one of two oldest equestrian competitors. Lois celebrated her 99th birthday recently surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Clara Crocker and her niece and nephew Brooke and Brandon, all from California and her many friends at the Arc Wayne. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, NY.

A celebration of life will be held on 7/22/23 from 12pm-4pm at 43 West Main Street, Sodus, NY.