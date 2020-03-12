Croll, William P. “Bill”

Obituaries
NEWARK: William Paul “Bill” Croll, 59, entered eternal rest on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at his home with his family by his side. Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday (March 15) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.,124 W. Miller St, Newark. Bill’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (March 16) at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery. In memory of Bill, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620. Bill was born the son of the late Donald and Marjorie (DePauw) Croll on Saturday (July 23, 1960) in Newark, N.Y. He spent his life in the Newark and Phelps area, graduating from Midlakes High School class of 1978. Bill loved playing basketball and was a big fan of the Syracuse Orangemen. He worked for Silgan Containers in Lyons for 17 years as an electrician. Bill will be remembered by his loving wife, Tammy L. (Muller) Croll; sons Dan (Cara) Croll and Nick (Kim) Sued; daughter, Amanda Sued; grandchildren Monica, Joslyn, Avianna, Elba and Gianna; sister, Barb (Donny) Bagshaw; sisters-in-law Kathy Wende, Kym (Robert), Penny (Luis), Lisa Muller and Linda Croll; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Muller; many nieces and nephews. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
