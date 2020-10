Leonard died on October 15, 2020 at age 84. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Kmiecik; son, Leonard (Donna) Kmiecik; daughter, Carolyn (Tom) Lomax; granddaughter, Megan (Chris) Jones; many nieces and nephews. Leonard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Xerox after 33 years. He […]