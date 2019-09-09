Crosby, Gordon “Gordy” Edward

FLINT NY: Gordon “Gordy” Edward Crosby, of Flint, NY, his entire life, passed away September 6, 2019 at age 63. A Celebration of Life will be held for Gordy on Saturday (Oct. 5th) at 12 Noon at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham, NY. Gordy was the son of the late Thomas and Donna Breen Crosby. He was the grandson of the late Jack and Doris Breen, who raised him. Gordy is survived by his partner and the love of his life, Candace Starr. He was the oldest brother to Robert, Patrick and Patricia Crosby. He was also special friend to Ann (Allen Gillis) Starr. Gordy also shared his life with cats, Hunter and Jellybean. He made many friends from his activities and participation in multiple sports. Among Gordy’s activities were attending numerous Renaissance and Celtic festivals. He made many pieces that he wore while in full-dress. He also made and wore kilts with his paternal grandmother’s Irish tartan. Gordy had an immense love of sport and athletics. His passion was skiing and he had been a member of the Bristol Mountain Ski Patrol. His list of sports, through the years, included track, rugby, ice hockey, kayaking, scuba diving, hang-gliding and many miles ridden on his bicycle. He was also a Harley-Davidson rider. Gordy loved music and was a self-taught guitar player, as well. He was a 1974 graduate of Marcus Whitman, and attended BOCES for horticulture. He used those skills as a landscaper to keep the Town of Canandaigua Parks beautiful for all to use, retiring just last year after 27 years. Hidden behind “that beard” that he wore like no other, was a gentle-faced guy. Gordy loved animals. He would visit the animals at the Yates County Humane Society just to spend time with them. It is asked that any memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Crosby family.