Cross, Harry R.

MARION: Harry R. Cross was born June 9, 1931, in Rochester NY, passed away April 30, 2021, just shy of his 90th birthday. He was the son of Edwin and Viola Cross. He was a resident of Marion, NY for the last 57 years.

Harry leaves behind his loving family, wife of more than 70 years, Joan Cross (Hunter), son, Lee Cross, daughters Lori Elliott (Jeffrey Elliott) and Jodi Cross (Richard Richter). Predeceased by his son, Kevin Cross.

He is survived also by his grandchildren, Lisa Jaeger (Steven Jaeger), Tammy Allen (Jaime Allen), Angela Cross (Jason Lewis), Amanda Cross, Trista Stone, Adam Cross, Katie Decker (Jeff Decker), Sarah Elliott, Elizabeth Elliott, Christian Elliott, Michael Elliott and eight great grandchildren.

Harry was a US Army Veteran who served during the Korean War from 1949-1952 as a communication specialist. Harry was President of H. M. Cross & Sons in Henrietta NY a successful power transmission & material handling business of over three generations; Harry ran the business with his brother and best friend Robert E. Cross, who predeceased him.

Harry was from a long line of ancestors who were frontiersman and entrepreneurs who settled in upstate New York in the early 18th century. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman with a great love for the land. One of his greatest joys was being in nature or up in a tree stand.

He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), supported Catholic Charities and participated for many years in the humanitarian organization, Plan International.

We are so grateful for the kindness of others who have offered companionship and care for Harry throughout this challenging year.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NRA or Pines of Peace Hospice House.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-4 PM on Sunday (May 9) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon NY 14502

A private memorial service will be held for family. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.