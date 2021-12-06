Powered by Dark Sky
December 7th 2021, Tuesday
Cross, Karen L.

by WayneTimes.com
December 6, 2021

MARION: Went to be with the Lord with her family by her side on December 1, 2021 at the age of 70. She is predeceased by her parents, Jerry and Martha Cicero. Survived by her loving children, Tracy (Jeffrey) Cahoon, Adam Cross, and Katie (Jeffrey) Decker; grandchildren, Nash and Noah Cahoon, Gracie, Clayton and Mason Decker; sister, Judy (Bill) Romano-Boring; brother, Jerry (Sue) Cicero; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Karen most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, helping others whenever she could and making people laugh, her sense of humor was always on point. The family would like to thank all the special caregivers she has had throughout her illness, along with the nursing and aide staff at Demay Living Center..

“You make a living by what you get; you make a life by what you give.” – Winston Churchill.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, 11AM December 18th at the Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Marion Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. If unable to attend, the Celebration may be viewed on Youtube by searching Heritage Baptist Church Palmyra NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Heritage Baptist

Church, 2367 Marion Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

MARION: Went to be with the Lord with her family by her side on December 1, 2021 at the age of 70. She is predeceased by her parents, Jerry and Martha Cicero. Survived by her loving children, Tracy (Jeffrey) Cahoon, Adam Cross, and Katie (Jeffrey) Decker; grandchildren, Nash and Noah Cahoon, Gracie, Clayton and Mason Decker; sister, Judy (Bill) Romano-Boring; brother, Jerry (Sue) Cicero; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

