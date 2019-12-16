Cross, Kevin

PALMYRA: Kevin Richard Cross, age 67 died on December 11, 2019. Kevin was a father of four girls. He worked at HM Cross and Sons for over 35 years, until retiring in 2018. He enjoyed his lifelong hobby of collecting and refinishing antiques. Kevin loved to hunt, and it was a passion he and his father enjoyed together. Kevin is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Stephen) Jaeger, Angela (Jason Lewis) Cross, Tammy (James) Allen, Amanda Cross; grandchildren, Hannah, Lydia, Madeline, Jacob and Joshua; parents, Harold and Joan Cross; sisters, Lori (Jeff) Elliot and Jodi (Rich Richter) Cross; brother, Lee Cross; several nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his wife, Judy Cross, to whom he was married 32 years. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1 PM – 3 PM, Wednesday (December 18) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where his funeral service will be held at 3 PM. Donations in Kevin’s memory may be directed to East House, 259 Monroe Ave., Rochester, NY, 14607. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.