Crouse, Robert “Bob”

PORT GIBSON: Age 59, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. Raised in Shortsville, NY, he graduated from Red Jacket Central High School, Class of 1980, and served in the US Air Force. He was active in the Chapin United Methodist Church, the Calvary Chapel, Veterans Affairs Day Treatment Center and Disabled American Veterans organizations. Bob will be remembered for his jovial and gentle ways. He was the widower of Susan (Genazzio) Crouse. They shared many years of marriage together. He is survived by his brothers Douglas (Sue Ashley), Jerome (Pat Breason), James (Donna), David, Michael, and his sister Sharon (Mark) Bowman. He is predeceased by his wife Susan, his parents Joseph and Ruth Crouse, and brother Steve. A memorial service with military honors will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapin United Methodist Church, Route 21 North, Canandaigua. Visitation with light refreshments after ceremony.