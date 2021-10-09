Crowley, Thomas L.

MACEDON: Tom passed away on October 8, 2021 at age 81. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late Cornelius and Claudia Crowley. Tom was also predeceased by his brother, Tim Crowley.

Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jewell Hartwell Crowley; daughters, Heather Crowley and Wendy (Tom) Crowley Rider; granddaughters, Aubrey and Brooke Rider.

Tom is a 1958 graduate from Palmyra-Macedon High School. He then served in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning home, he attended the University of Rochester and became a Wayne County Deputy Sheriff, until asked to become an investigator for Wayne County District Attorney’s office. He retired in 1987. In “retirement”, Tom operated and owned movie theaters, substitute taught in Newark High School, and served as the Macedon Town Justice, until present day.

In his spare time, early on, Tom loved flying his Cessna Seahawk. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters that he adored, laughed with and shared a very special bond. He loved playing the slots, traveling, his dog Mia, and cruising in his motorhome and then convertible.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Tuesday (October 12) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where his funeral service will be held on Wednesday (October 13) at 11 AM. Thomas will be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery. Contributions in Thomas’ memory may be directed to Seneca Towers or to Macedon Ambulance. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.