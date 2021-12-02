Powered by Dark Sky
December 2nd 2021, Thursday
×
Cruise, Otis

by WayneTimes.com
December 2, 2021

NEWARK: Otis Cruise, 70, died peacefully on  November 13, 2021, at Newark - Wayne Hospital. Otis  proudly served in the United States Army in  South East Asia. He received numerous decorations for heroic and meritorious service, including the Bronze Star. He Served in the Army Reserve, Police/ Security at the former Seneca Army Depot. Otis retired after 26 years  from a supervisory position at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disability Service Office. 

Survived by: Joyce Phillips, and very loved Grandson Julian. Sister: Nancy Sims, and brother, Curtis Sims, Maternal uncle & aunt Raymond & Betty Smith, maternal aunt Eloise Smith.Stepchildren: Jim & Heather Roberts, Heath & Julie Hernandes, Kelly & Robert McKoy, Calandr Kennard. Grandchildren: Tyler, Cody, Tristen  Drake, Grayce, Caziah, Ambriel. Kyrel, Eiden, Gage, Greyson. Goddaughter Tashaye Burris.  Predeceased by  Mother Edna Mae Smith , & stepfather Clinton Keys. Calling hours will be held on  Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11-12 pm at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus St., Clyde. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM. at the funeral home. MASKS ARE REQUIRED

