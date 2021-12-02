Cruise, Otis

NEWARK: Otis Cruise, 70, died peacefully on November 13, 2021, at Newark - Wayne Hospital. Otis proudly served in the United States Army in South East Asia. He received numerous decorations for heroic and meritorious service, including the Bronze Star. He Served in the Army Reserve, Police/ Security at the former Seneca Army Depot. Otis retired after 26 years from a supervisory position at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disability Service Office.

Survived by: Joyce Phillips, and very loved Grandson Julian. Sister: Nancy Sims, and brother, Curtis Sims, Maternal uncle & aunt Raymond & Betty Smith, maternal aunt Eloise Smith.Stepchildren: Jim & Heather Roberts, Heath & Julie Hernandes, Kelly & Robert McKoy, Calandr Kennard. Grandchildren: Tyler, Cody, Tristen Drake, Grayce, Caziah, Ambriel. Kyrel, Eiden, Gage, Greyson. Goddaughter Tashaye Burris. Predeceased by Mother Edna Mae Smith , & stepfather Clinton Keys. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11-12 pm at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home 68 Sodus St., Clyde. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM. at the funeral home. MASKS ARE REQUIRED