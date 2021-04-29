Cseplo, Pal

NEWARK: Pal Cseplo, 90, passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2021 in Clifton Springs, New York. A private memorial service will be held for close family and friends at a later date.

Pal was born in Göd, Hungary on January 23, 1931 to John Cseplo and Ethel L’ida. He served in the Hungarian Air Force after World War II. He immigrated to the United States in 1957 seeking political asylum from the Hungarian Revolution, eventually becoming a full American citizen on May 1, 1968. It was one of his proudest moments!

He worked as a plumber at the Newark Developmental Center and retired in 1986. While retired, Pal had the time to pursue his love of carpentry, frequenting flea markets and garage sales, and traveling with his wife.

Pal’s passions were many. He was known for being an avid antique bottle and gold coin collector who loved to spend his time making wine with grapes grown in his bountiful garden. He was a self-taught horologist and timekeeping enthusiast, with a lifetime membership to the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors (Western New York Chapter 13). He was actively involved in the Genesee Valley Bottle Collectors Association as well as the Hungarian-American Club of Rochester.

Anyone who knew him would be captured by his charming personality, big smile and even larger heart. A friend to people and animals alike, he was a nature lover who enjoyed spending time outside and watching the many birds outside his window.

Pal leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Marjorie M. Cseplo of Newark; children Jeff Cseplo of Rochester and Virginia (Mark) Eberle of Buffalo, granddaughters April (Shawn) Diehl of Marion, Sarah (Michael) DeFranco of Palmyra, Samatha (Brandon DeBaere) Cseplo of Sodus, Hannah Eberle and Bella Eberle of Buffalo, great-grandchildren Evelyn and Mason Diehl, and many other family and friends.

In leiu of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory or make a memorial donation to thetreesremember.com. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ashton Place Senior Living and the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic who went above and beyond in their care.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com