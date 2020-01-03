Culver, Jane C.

PALMYRA: Died on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Please join the family for a memorial service to be held at 2pm on Sunday, January 12 at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. Private family burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Bristol, NY. Please consider memorials to the House of John, 14 Spring St. Clifton Springs, NY 14432, Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or Pal-Mac Weekend Wellness Program, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Jane was an ordained elder of Western Presbyterian Church where she had formerly taught Sunday School. She was a valued member of Kings Daughters and The William Prescott Chapter of DAR. Jane had been a class advisor and student council advisor in the Palmyra-Macedon School District where she had taught for 25 years before retiring in 1986. She had also served as a girl scout leader and volunteered many hours for Home Meal Service. Jane is predeceased by her husband C. Robert Culver; daughter Kathleen McKee; sisters Helen Fox and Dorothy Livingston and granddaughter Kelly Amanda Mckee. Jane is survived by her daughter Patricia (Paul) Dlugosh; grandchildren Emily (Joshua) Hunt, Benjamin (Lauren) Dlugosh, Kristin (David) Pressey and Kali (Brian) Bailey; great-grandchildren Avery and Rory Hunt, Ethan, Nicholas and Joshua Pressey and Thomas, Alex and Chloe Bailey and son-in-law Kevin Mckee. In addition, Jane is survived by many treasured friends and extended family members and will be dearly missed by her “great-grand dogs” Molly, Murphy and Allen.