Obituaries
Cummings, Suzanne
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Died on Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 60. Family and friends are invited to call from 6-8pm on Fri., Nov. 22 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Committal prayers will be offered at 8pm. Please consider memorials to American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Suzanne was predeceased by her parents Marion and Shirley (Kokes) Carruba and her sister Diane Larsen. She is survived by her husband Gordon Cummings Jr.; daughters Amanda Cummings and Kailie (Cyndi Crowl) Cummings; son Gordon (Stephanie) Cummings III; sisters Jan (Gary) Veomett and Tina (Brian) Hoak; brother Carmine (Marivic) Carruba; grandchildren Brayden McPherson and Oliver and Zera Cummings and many nieces, nephews and friends. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
