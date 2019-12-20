Obituaries
Cuppernell, Philip W.
ONTARIO: Passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 61. Philip was born in Cortland, NY on November 5, 1958 to William and Emelie Cuppernell. He is survived by his parents; wife, Patty Whitbourne; son Philip Cuppernell; daughter Emelie (Chad) Cuppernell-Glitch; grandchildren, Alana, Wyatt, Piper, Robert and Ryanne; sisters, Tricia Maloney and Peg Cuppernel Quinn; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Lifetime Care of Wayne County. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Clyde Savannah Student Council Reps receive honors, gain experience
Clyde-Savannah Middle School and High School students and staff recently attended the 32nd Annual New York State Council on Leadership...
Newark hosts another successful RPO Holiday Concert
A wonderful holiday music concert was performed by the incomparable Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra December 6th to a packed house in...
This Week in High School Sports
Recent Obituaries
Cuppernell, Philip W.
ONTARIO: Passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age...
Steurrys, Ricky D.
SODUS: Age 61, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. He is survived by his children, Chad...
Furguson, JD, Sara Acton
WALWORTH: Sara Acton Furguson, JD, passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of thirty-one. Sara lived her life...