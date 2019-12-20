Cuppernell, Philip W. 

ONTARIO: Passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 61. Philip was born in Cortland, NY on November 5, 1958 to William and Emelie Cuppernell. He is survived by his parents; wife, Patty Whitbourne; son Philip Cuppernell; daughter Emelie (Chad) Cuppernell-Glitch; grandchildren, Alana, Wyatt, Piper, Robert and Ryanne; sisters, Tricia Maloney and Peg Cuppernel Quinn; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Lifetime Care of Wayne County. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.