Curatolo, Alice G. 

WILLIAMSON: Alice G. Curatolo, 90, passed away September 11, 2022.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Gerard and Marie Antoinette Gerstner; sisters, Geraldine and Barbara; brothers, Thomas, Justin and Paul; son-in-law, Richard Hu.

Alice is survived by her husband of 69 years, Anthony; daughters, Christine Curatolo, Joyce Urban (Cliff DeMay), Mary Ruocchio (Richard), Patricia Burlee (Bob), Laura Ladd; son, Scott Curatolo; grandchildren, Justin Urban, Nathaniel Urban (Samantha), Briana Boeggeman (Dave), Alexandra Madison, Anthony Lebbert; three great grandchildren (Seraphina, Baxley and Marleigh), her sister Anne LaPlant; many nieces and nephews.

Alice was born in R­ochester, NY. She went to school at St. Boniface and Our Lady of Mercy (graduate, class of 1951). Alice­­ worked at Mohegan Grocery Store in Rochester and at Security Trust Bank. Her greatest roles in life were that of a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Funeral Mass will be held on (Tuesday) September 20, 2022 at 11am at St. Mary’s of the Lake, Ontario, NY followed by immediate burial in Calvary Cemetery. A livestream link for watching the funeral can be found at: https://youtu.be/Ncix7xcxfRI

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org or to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation: https://waynecountynursinghome.org/help-the-foundation.html

The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the Wayne County Nursing Home staff for their kindness, exceptional loving care and friendship that was so freely given to Alice over the years. The family also extends a special thank you to Rochester Regional Hospice team for their compassionate care and kindness.

