ONTARIO: Sat., October 3, 2020, age 76. She leaves her companion of 36 years, Arthur Neels; cousin, John (Carol) DiVirgilio and their children, Ann Marie DiVirgilio and Carol Ann Rosato; nieces, Cori Curcio Vincent and Kristi Curcio Zimmerman. Predeceased by niece, Carolyn Pitti, who leaves her husband, Joseph Pitti. Calling hours for Mary Ann were held on Tuesday, October 6 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster, where her Memorial Service followed. Interment at the convenience of the family at Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario. Memorials may be directed to Walworth Ambulance Inc., 2178 Church St., Walworth, NY 14568.