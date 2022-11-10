Curnow III, Joseph C. 

May 6, 1956 – November 6, 2022

NORHT ROSE: Big Joe (aka Bucky) passed away, unexpectedly, at home in North Rose, NY, at the age of 66. Joe was born in Niagara Falls, NY, to Joan Bauer (Martin) and Joseph C. Curnow II. He was known by many, and loved by all. He fought death more times, than we can count. He could not walk anymore, he could not do a lot, but he kept on going; sometimes with a frown, sometimes with a scowl. He still smiled, even laughed. He was the KING of our castle. He was a wonderful son to his mother; he was a doting

brother, especially to his baby sister Joanie and he was an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a role model to all. He was a great, great man! Joe also had a very special girlfriend, Joanne, also known as “Joeyanne” by the family. She did so much for Joe, but the most

important thing was that she loved him with all her heart.

In his free time Joe enjoyed farming, raising animals, four wheeling and riding his Harley; he also loved to dance. He was a minister in the local jails and helped many people. Most of all Joe loved spending time with his family; they were his pride and joy.

Joe is survived by his mother Joan Bauer (Martin), several siblings, four children: Joseph M. Curnow (Tracy), Rachel Melos-Curnow (Todd), Lisa Curnow, and Joshua Curnow (Chelsea), as well as thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandson, and his girlfriend Joanne Dondorfer.

Please join us at our father’s Celebration of Life at 1:00pm, on November 19, 2022, to be held at the North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church Street, Wolcott, NY 14590. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Wolcott Christian Church.

