WALWORTH: Harvey R. Curran, 93, of Walworth, NY, passed away on October 6, 2023. He was born on August 27, 1930, in Walworth, NY. Harvey is survived by his two sons, Richard and Brian, and his granddaughter, Jenna. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian (Luke), and his brothers, Charles, Donald, and Bernard.

Harvey was a Korean War Veteran, and retired Cutter from Hickey Freeman who had a passion for capturing memories on film and dancing. Friends and family will remember him as a loving father, and proud grandfather. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.