Curran, Susan Ann

PALMYRA: Proud mother, loving grandmother and friend, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the age of 68. Susan was born on March 23, 1954 in Newark, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Palmyra. She worked for her father as a Bookkeeper at VanderMolen Trailer Sales and also worked in the offices at Garlock. For many years, Susan poured her passion and artistic talent into her business, Sue’s Ceramics. Then, she dedicated 33 years to her career as an Office Administrator at JRLON. When Susan wasn’t working, she was devoting her time to her grandchildren. She was a loving and caring grandmother who cherished every moment with her family. Susan could be found attending countless sporting events and motocross races. She enjoyed bowling, playing games, and watching movies. Susan also loved making holiday cookies with her daughter, grandchildren, and with her niece Theresa and her family.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, David VanderMolen; mother, Patricia VerPlank; sister, Sandra Hendrick and infant daughter, Melissa. She is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Thomas (Tracy) Curran, Stacey (Paul) Pumputis, and Jason Curran; grandchildren, Dalton, Cody, Braden, Caden, Bella, Lexi, Evan, Mason, Caleb, Ava and Arya; brother, David VanderMolen; sister, Shirley Goodfriend; half-sister, LeaAnn Sawyer; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Susan had a heart of gold and will be forever loved and missed by her family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 NY-31, Macedon, NY 14502. Family and friends are invited to attend services which will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00am. Interment will be in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Susan may be made in the form of a donation to the American Heart Association. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.