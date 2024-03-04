Currington, Willie James

SODUS: Willie James Currington, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at his home.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2024 at the Church of God, 6055 Buerman Rd., Sodus, NY. Funeral service will immediately follow at the church.

Willie was born in Shellman, Georgia, the son of the late Floyd and Lora Mae (Henderson) Currington. He was employed for 32 years, at Xerox in Webster, as a fork lift operator. Willie enjoyed Fishing, having family around and cooking on the grill. He enjoyed telling jokes to hear them laugh and see smiles on their faces.

Willie is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 56 Years, Linda G. (Sampson); his sons John L., Marvin G. (Jacqueline), Fredrick S., Reginald J., Joseph J. and Willie J. Currington; grandchildren: Yolanda, Linda, Gilisa, Shontoya, Reggie Jr., Jacob, Quinnton, Naveah, Caleb, Julien, Jenna, Eli, Latoya, Natosha (Joe), Lorenzy III, Calvin, Yonique and Jer-Michael; 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; his sister Beverly Ann Currington; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Willie is preceded in death by siblings Ella Mae Daniel, Lucill Anna Shannon, Lora Lee Higgins, Ella Currington, Helen Boon, Floyd Jr., Homer, Willie Fred and Frank Currington.