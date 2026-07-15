Curtis, Frances M.

Newark: Frances M. Curtis, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Newark Cemetery, 715 North Main Street, Newark, New York.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Frances Curtis, who passed away on July 11th, 2026, at the age of 91. Born on April 12th, 1935, in Newark, New York, Frances was the youngest of eight children born to the late Robert and Frances Misksic Viola. She was a graduate of Newark Senior High School. After decades of service she retired in 1992, from Spinco Metal Products in Newark. Those who knew Frances will remember her for her generosity, humor, and wit. A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael’s Church. She enjoyed rummage sales and giving back to the community and her parish. She enjoyed passing time walking along the canal, going out for coffee with friends and family, and spending time reading. Her loved ones will forever cherish memories of Frances, being raised by her, and spending quality time with her.

Frances is survived by daughter Sandra Marie Curtis; granddaughters Treeva Faliveno and Ramsey Curtis, a great granddaughter Liberty Faliveno and extended family members Donna Achilles and Paul and Teresa Viola. She was predeceased by sisters Catherine Westcot and Barbara DePillow; brothers Frank, Donald, Thomas, William and Anthony Viola.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Wayne County Nursing Home for the exceptional care and kindness shown to Frances during her time there; care that she herself deeply appreciated.

Though our hearts are heavy, we are comforted by the love she gave and the memories she leaves behind.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com