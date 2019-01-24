Curtis, Linda

ONTARIO: Went home to the Lord on January 10, 2019 at the age of 75. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by those she loved. Linda was born November 4, 1943 in Rochester, New York. She graduated from Wayne Central High School in Ontario and later graduated from Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa, Georgia. A desire to help those in need led Linda to a career in nursing that began with her graduation from York School of Nursing in York, Pennsylvania. She traveled to Vietnam in 1972 where she carried out missionary work as a nurse until 1975. While in Vietnam, she assisted in the design and management of a health clinic in the city of Dalat. Linda contracted black water fever while in Vietnam, a deadly complication resulting from malaria. Despite an arduous fight to overcome the illness, she stayed in Vietnam to continue caring for those in need. Later in life, Linda spent 20 years working at Kirkhaven, a senior living center in Rochester. She also offered her tenderness toward others and knowledge of nursing to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter. Linda enjoyed reading, watching crime television and Penn State college football. She had a green thumb displayed by her vibrant summer gardens and the plants that adorned her home. When Linda returned to the states from Vietnam, she started a family of her own – a dream she held closely to her heart for many years. Above all, Linda loved her children and grandchildren. What brought her the most joy was spending time with each of them. With Linda, they were never alone and never without love. Linda’s loved ones will remember her generosity in spirit and an unyielding love for those she cherished. She was a humble woman who faced many struggles, but never relented. Her strength was displayed by her courageous battle with a disease called amyloidosis. Originally given six months to live by doctors, Linda fought for three years so she could stay close to the ones she loved. As her days grew more difficult and her body weakened, her love for the Lord grew stronger. As her beloved friend Carol Steckel said, “She ran her race, finished her course and kept the faith.” Linda donated her remains to the University of Rochester Medical Center to further the battle against the disease she endured. Aside from Carol, Linda is survived by her children, Sarah Curtis, of Ontario, New York; Bethany Hoffman, of Westmont, Pennsylvania; and Aaron Curtis, of Lowell, Massachusetts; her husband of 44 years, John Curtis; grandchildren Mariah, Francesca, Jack, Cosette, Natalie, Christian, Caleb, Yu Lin and Josiah; several sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, stepdaughters and stepgranddaughters, and beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Amyloidosis Foundation, which can be done at http://www.amyloidosis.org or by calling 877-269-5643. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo.