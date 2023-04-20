Powered by Dark Sky
April 20, 2023
Curtis, Phyllis A. 

April 20, 2023

MACEDON: Phyllis A. Curtis, 87, passed on Monday, April 17, 2023 at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua

Friends may call from 5-7 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark.  Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the United Church of Canandaigua, 11 Gibson St., in Canandaigua. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville.  

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.

Phyllis was born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 31, 1936 the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Hartman McMullen. She was a private duty Registered Nurse. She was active in many Fairport organizations like Rotary and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a Charter Member of the American Association of University Women, Fairport Branch.   

Phyllis is survived by two daughters Judith (Jan) Odhner of Alaska. Nancy Louise (Kerry) VanIseghem of Canandaigua; a son Charles (Melissa) Curtis III of Macedon; eight grandsons; four great grandsons.  She was predeceased by her husband Charles “Chuck” Curtis in 2012 and a sister Helen McMullen.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

