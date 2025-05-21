Curtis Sr., Robert Lee “Bob”

MARION: Robert Lee “Bob” Curtis Sr., 81, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2025, in Marion, New York. His passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Born on December 1, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, Bob grew up with a strong sense of purpose and dedication that would define his life. He graduated from Sackets High School in 1961 and

went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1965. His academic achievements laid the foundation for a lifelong career in hospital service.

Bob devoted four decades of service as a Medical Technologist at Myers Community Hospital in Sodus, New York. His commitment to excellence and quiet compassion made him a respected figure among colleagues and patients alike. Through his work, he touched countless lives with precision, care, and integrity.

A man of deep faith and humility, Bob was a long-time member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church in Williamson, New York. He actively participated in numerous mission trips through the church, offering his time and skills to help those in need. After marrying Martha, Bob became a member of the United Church of Marion. Though private by nature, his actions spoke volumes about his compassion and generosity. Bob’s love for life extended beyond his profession. He found joy in sports, travel, and bird watching—interests that reflected both his curiosity about the world and his appreciation for its beauty. Whether cheering on his Buffalo Bills, or quietly observing birds in their natural habitat, Bob embraced each moment with enthusiasm and wonder.

He was deeply dedicated to his family. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Martha Rich of Marion, New York; his son, Lt Col (USAF Ret) Robert Lee Curtis Jr.; and his granddaughters, Capt Angela Curtis, USAF, Megan, Heather, and Hailey. Their lives are a testament to the values he held dear—service, strength, and love. Bob was preceded in death by Joanne Curtis—his high school sweetheart and wife of 36 years

—and by their beloved son Sean Curtis (MT2 US Navy). The bond he shared with Joanne was enduring; their reunion brings comfort amid sorrow. Those who knew Bob will remember him for his quick wit and easy humor—a lightness that could lift any room—and for the quiet depth of his compassion. Though our hearts break at his sudden passing, we take solace knowing he has gone to a better place to rejoin Joanne.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, May 24th, 1PM - 3PM at the United Church of Marion, 3848 North Main St., Marion, NY 14505 where a celebration of life will be held 3pm, immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers may make a donation in his

honor to the American Red Cross Association, 50 Prince Street, Rochester, NY 14607 to whom he donated countless units of blood and blood products for decades. Online condolences may

be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com