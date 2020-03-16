Obituaries
Cushman, Daniel F.
DAYTONA BEACH: With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel F. Cushman, 57, formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on March 12, 2020 after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Dan is survived by his mother Norma Stewart (Robert) of Wolcott, NY; sister Debbie Hrytzay (Roy) of Sorrento, FL; sister Denise Marr (BJ) of Lyons, NY; brother Frank Cushman (Diane) of Lyons, NY; sister Tracey Bruni (Jeff) of Deltona, FL; half-brother Robert Cushman (Barbara) of Nichols, NY; and multiple nieces and nephews. Dan is also survived by his ex-wife Donna DeVeto, her two children (Jeff and Vanessa), and five grandchildren (Hunter, Grace, Georgia, Seth, and Colt). Dan was known for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion, and for telling it like it is. However, Dan always found humor in almost every situation. He referred to his chemotherapy as “being nuked.” Dan loved four-letter words as much as he loved vintage cars and the beach. We know Dan is in heaven with a Budweiser in his hand and his toes in the sand. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. At Dan’s request, he will be cremated and his ashes will scattered at two of his favorite places (the ocean and the lake). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an announcement will be made at a later date regarding a memorial service to be held at the VFW, 225 East Union Street, Newark, NY sometime in May or June, 2020.
Latest News
Wayne Central Presents The Sound of Music
Wayne Central High School proudly presents the musical production of The Sound of Music on March 27th, 28th and 29th...
This Week in High School Sports
US ban on travel from Europe escalates travel industry pain
By David Koenig And Paul Wiseman AP Business Writers President Donald Trump’s 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United...
Recent Obituaries
Cushman, Daniel F.
DAYTONA BEACH: With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel F. Cushman, 57, formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on March...
Howcroft, Anna J.
PALMYRA: Anna passed away on March 14, 2020 at age 90. A full obituary will be posted soon. Services will...
Flint, David L.
MACEDON: After a long illness, David passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 81. He is survived by his...