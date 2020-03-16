Cushman, Daniel F.

DAYTONA BEACH: With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel F. Cushman, 57, formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on March 12, 2020 after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Dan is survived by his mother Norma Stewart (Robert) of Wolcott, NY; sister Debbie Hrytzay (Roy) of Sorrento, FL; sister Denise Marr (BJ) of Lyons, NY; brother Frank Cushman (Diane) of Lyons, NY; sister Tracey Bruni (Jeff) of Deltona, FL; half-brother Robert Cushman (Barbara) of Nichols, NY; and multiple nieces and nephews. Dan is also survived by his ex-wife Donna DeVeto, her two children (Jeff and Vanessa), and five grandchildren (Hunter, Grace, Georgia, Seth, and Colt). Dan was known for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion, and for telling it like it is. However, Dan always found humor in almost every situation. He referred to his chemotherapy as “being nuked.” Dan loved four-letter words as much as he loved vintage cars and the beach. We know Dan is in heaven with a Budweiser in his hand and his toes in the sand. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. At Dan’s request, he will be cremated and his ashes will scattered at two of his favorite places (the ocean and the lake). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an announcement will be made at a later date regarding a memorial service to be held at the VFW, 225 East Union Street, Newark, NY sometime in May or June, 2020.