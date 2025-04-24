What are you looking for?

Cushman Sr., Henry D.

April 24, 2025
NORTH ROSE: Henry D. Cushman Sr., 93, of North Rose, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 with his family by his side. He was born in Clyde, son of the late Henry Cushman, and Edna Taber Cushman. He was previously employed as a factory worker for Mott’s in Williamson. He loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. 

He is predeceased by his wife, Janet Coonrod Cushman, as well as several brothers and sisters. 

Survived by his children, Helen Cushman of North Rose, sons, Steve (Stephanie) Cushman of Wolcott, and Henry Cushman Jr. of North Rose, grandchildren, Stephanie (Bill) Smith, Jacob Cushman, Cassidy Keener, Hannah Young, Adrienne Cushman, Phoebe Cushman, great grandchildren, Daphne, and Aleah, as well as several nieces and nephews. 

A private graveside will take place at Rose Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. 

www.catoredcreek.com

