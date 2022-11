SODUS: Passed away on November 19th, 2022 at the age of 86 of an aortic aneurysm surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his daughter, Elaine; his sons, Frankie and Jesse; grandson, Michael; amongst cherished others.

Frank served in the Air Force Reserve, was a lover of history, motorcycles, trains, cats and dogs. He was a biker, drag racer, reenactor, small business owner, a troublemaker, but most importantly a loving husband and father, and an original.

Per Frank’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.