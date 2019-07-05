Cuvelier, Norman L.

MARION: Norman entered peacefully into rest, surrounded by his family, on July 1, 2019, at age 80. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Levina Cuvelier, his brother Lloyd and his grandson Matthew Freeland. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sylvia J. Cuvelier, daughters Kelli Freeland (Bob), Jodi Camp (Scott), Marti Cuvelier (Mark), grandchildren Jordan and Colton Camp, and his grandpups Harlie and Malkin. Norman was a proud, Navy veteran and carpenter/contractor. He is deeply loved by his family and friends. At Norman’s request, there will be a private, family graveside ceremony. Calling hours will not be observed. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life at the American Legion in Marion, on July 14th from 2-5pm. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com