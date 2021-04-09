Powered by Dark Sky
April 9th 2021, Friday
Dalberth, Amidio Louis “Rusty”

by WayneTimes.com
April 9, 2021

CONCORD, NC/MARION: Amidio Louis “Rusty” Dalberth also known as ¨Papa¨ to many died peacefully on March 16th, 2021 in Concord, NC at the age of 90.

He is survived by his children; Bonnie Catalano (husband;Charles Catalano Sr.) and Steven Dalberth ( wife;Dawn Dalberth), Grandchildren; Frank Petrosino Catalano (wife; Tasha) Charles ¨Chachi¨ Catalano Jr. (wife; Amber) Jamie Catalano (Wife; Amber) Kelly Mariano (husband; Matt) Nicole Brown (husband; Ben) and Colton Dalberth.  Great grandchildren;  Taylor, Cadence, Phoenix, Cyler, Gannon, Brady, Ben, Dominic, Brooks, Sadie, Gianna and Caleb.. He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Dalberth; his daughters Patricia Dalberth and Kelly Marie Dalberth. 

He was born on October 12th, 1930 in Rochester, NY. He married the love of his life Virginia on February 15th, 1950  and resided in Marion, NY where they raised their family.  In the early 2000´s they moved to Concord, NC where they were surrounded by family.  

Amidio was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a hard worker and an avid hunter/fishermen.  He enjoyed raising beagles and spending time watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren playing their many sports. He was a witty individual who loved cracking jokes and who loved his family dearly. He was an active and dedicated member of Harmony Baptist Church of Harrisburg, NC.

A memorial service  was held on March 28th, at Harmony Baptist Church, 5361 Tom Query Rd, Harrisburg, NC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association.

