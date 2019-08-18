Dallas, Ruth Irene

RED CREEK: Ruth Irene Dallas, 88, of Red Creek, passed away peacefully, August 16, 2019, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Crowell and Minnie Watson Crowell. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, sewing, feeding her family, and spending time outdoors and hunting. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Dallas (2016), son, Richard J. Dallas (1995), grandson Shawn (Grady) Dallas, brothers Chuck Crowell and Richard Crowell, and sisters Betty Soules and Mary Walker. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Stephen) Heald of Westbury and Kimberly Galloway of Wolcott, sons, Terry (Sandra) Dallas of Red Creek, Christopher (Peggy) Dallas of Honeyoye, James (Christine) Dallas of North Rose and Scott (Nancy) Dallas of Savannah, sister in laws Ellie Crowell of Florida and Beverly Crowell of Alabama and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 25, from 3:00-5:00 PM with a memorial service to take place at 5:00 PM at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek, NY. For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org www.catoredcreek.com