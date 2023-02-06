Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 7th 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Daly, Jr., Robert E.

by WayneTimes.com
February 6, 2023

 PALMYRA: Robert E. Daly, Jr.; Bob Daly was born October 20, 1938 in Elmira, N.Y. the sixth child of Robert E. Daly and Beatrice Macdonald Daly. He is survived by his wife Victoria Waters Daly, his children Timothy (wife Clare), Matthew, Christine, and Robert III; grandchildren Elizabeth (Daniel) Calvert, Madeleine (George) Mohun, Joseph Daly, and Veronica; and great grandchildren Clare, Rex, Jacob, and Molly Mohun. A graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology, Bob retired as a senior development engineer from a 38-year career with Mobil Chemical and Pactiv Corporations. A life-long volunteer, he devoted his time and energy to many local organizations, including St. Anne’s Church, The Boy Scouts of America, Home Meal Service, Geva Theatre and several projects for the Village of Palmyra. Bob was a proud recipient of The Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Award from the Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Club. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8pm on THURS., February 9 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A mass of christian burial will be offered at 11am on SAT., Feb., 11 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. Burial will be in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Congdon Cator Committee of the Palmyra Kings Daughters, P.O. Box 172, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Young, Beverly “Bev” (Deci)

HANNIBAL, NY: Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau. Bev is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dale Young; sons, Mitchell (Janet Haines) Young of […]

Read More
O’Connor, Bernice Lucille Wilsey

SAVANNAH: Age 95, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2023 at home.  Bernice was born December 18, 1927 in Savannah, NY, the daughter of Hazel and Stanley Wilsey of Wilsey Road. Bernice was one of eight children.  Bernice was a graduate of Savannah High School. She married Charles O’Connor; together they raised six children. In […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square