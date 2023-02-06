Daly, Jr., Robert E.

PALMYRA: Robert E. Daly, Jr.; Bob Daly was born October 20, 1938 in Elmira, N.Y. the sixth child of Robert E. Daly and Beatrice Macdonald Daly. He is survived by his wife Victoria Waters Daly, his children Timothy (wife Clare), Matthew, Christine, and Robert III; grandchildren Elizabeth (Daniel) Calvert, Madeleine (George) Mohun, Joseph Daly, and Veronica; and great grandchildren Clare, Rex, Jacob, and Molly Mohun. A graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology, Bob retired as a senior development engineer from a 38-year career with Mobil Chemical and Pactiv Corporations. A life-long volunteer, he devoted his time and energy to many local organizations, including St. Anne’s Church, The Boy Scouts of America, Home Meal Service, Geva Theatre and several projects for the Village of Palmyra. Bob was a proud recipient of The Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Award from the Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Club. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8pm on THURS., February 9 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A mass of christian burial will be offered at 11am on SAT., Feb., 11 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. Burial will be in St. Anne’s Cemetery. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Congdon Cator Committee of the Palmyra Kings Daughters, P.O. Box 172, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com