D’Amato, Constance Pierce

CLYDE: Constance Pierce D’Amato passed away on April 25, 2024, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Connie was born September 15, 1927, the daughter of Clara Roberts Pierce and Raymond Pierce.

Connie lived a full and happy life, surrounded by her loving family and many friends. She was active in many ways, enjoying community functions and celebrations, but always happiest when spending time and celebrating events with her family. Connie’s “peaceful place” was on the beaches of Sodus Point, New York, where many family memories were made, resulting in numerous stories of “The Point”, that Connie enjoyed reminiscing about and sharing with all.

Connie will surely be missed, and be remembered warmly for her contagious laughter and remarkable smile that brought happiness to all who knew her.

Connie is predeceased by her parents, Clara Roberts Pierce and Raymond Pierce; her loving husband of 65 years, Anthony “Cheech” D’Amato; her siblings Gloria (Joe) Dapolito, David Pierce and Sonny Pierce; her daughter, Deborah M. D’Amato, and great-grandson, Davey Fischette.

Connie is survived by her children, Richard (Marianne) D’Amato, Denise (Todd) D’Amato, and Scott (Rochlene) D’Amato; grandchildren, David Fushetto, Anthony P. (Tracey) D’Amato, Zachary D’Amato, Christa Ferindino, Thomas (Julie) Ferron, Alaina (Preston) Tripp, Jillian D’Amato, Aleigha D’Amato; 5 step-grandchildren Mychal and Brittany Wilkes, Sean, Racheal and Michael McGinn; and 25 great and great-great-grandchildren. All of whom Connie adored.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024,at Pusateri Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde, NY from 1:00 - 3:00 PM, with funeral services to follow.

Contributions to: Memorial Clyde Ambulance, American Cancer Society, or to a charity of one's choice.