Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 22nd 2021, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

D’Amato, Deborah M.

by WayneTimes.com
July 22, 2021

CLYDE: Deborah M. D’Amato died peacefully July 12, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital with the family by her side. There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Leukemia Research.

 Deborah was born February 23, 1948 to Anthony and Constance nee’ Pierce D’Amato.

 She is survived by mother Constance; son David Fischette & Margaret (Denosky) Fischette of Canandaigua; daughter Christa Ferindino of Shortsville; granddaughter Ciara Fischette; grandsons Bryant Fischette, Nicolas Fischette, Garron Braman, Chase Braman; great grandchildren Arianah, Izzy, Emelia, Reice, Elijah, Santana, Maddalena; sister Denise D’Amato; brothers Rich and Scott D’Amato and 5 very special friends that meant the world to her, Dana, Pam, Polly, Karen and Carol.

 Deborah was predeceased by father Anthony “Cheech” D’Amato and grandson David Fischette Jr.

 Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Pollay, Ricky L.

ALTON: 58, completed his journey here on earth on July 21, 2021 after a brief stay at DeMay Living Center, surrounded by his loving parents and devoted and caring sister, Dawn.  He has joined his brothers, Chuckie and Ron whom predeceased him.  Ricky was born in Oswego, NY on March 3, 1963 and attended Sodus […]

Read More
Manes, Elaine E.

NEWARK: Elaine E. Manes , age 67 died 9 July 2021. Services at a later date, burial in Newark cemetery.  Elaine was born in Waverley, August 29, 1953 daughter of the late Lawrence Reeves and Jean Cornell Reeves Sipes. She worked as a cashier in a number of stores. She lived in S. & North […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square