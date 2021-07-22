D’Amato, Deborah M.

CLYDE: Deborah M. D’Amato died peacefully July 12, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital with the family by her side. There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Leukemia Research.

Deborah was born February 23, 1948 to Anthony and Constance nee’ Pierce D’Amato.

She is survived by mother Constance; son David Fischette & Margaret (Denosky) Fischette of Canandaigua; daughter Christa Ferindino of Shortsville; granddaughter Ciara Fischette; grandsons Bryant Fischette, Nicolas Fischette, Garron Braman, Chase Braman; great grandchildren Arianah, Izzy, Emelia, Reice, Elijah, Santana, Maddalena; sister Denise D’Amato; brothers Rich and Scott D’Amato and 5 very special friends that meant the world to her, Dana, Pam, Polly, Karen and Carol.

Deborah was predeceased by father Anthony “Cheech” D’Amato and grandson David Fischette Jr.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com