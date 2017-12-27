Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Obituaries

Damick, Thomas D.

Wayne TimesWayne Times

NEWARK: Age 84, died Thursday, (December 21, 2017) at Light Hill Comfort Care Home, Canandaigua. Thomas was born in Geneva, N.Y. on April 9, 1933, to Dominick and Cecilia DiDuro Damick. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a bartender at Zappia’s Restaurant and Vanderbrook Press and was co-owner of Rochester Business Service. He was an avid golfer and loved coaching Little League baseball in Newark for many years. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Tim) Goetz of Walworth; two sons Sam (Donna) of Newark, Michael (Elizabeth) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven grandchildren Christopher, Meghan, Heather, Rachel, Jennifer, Myles and Madison; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte in September 2017; brothers Frank and Jim; sisters Helen, Florence, Theresa and Josephine. Calling hours will be held Thursday (December 28) from 4-7 p.m. at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday (December 29) at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Light Hill Comfort Care Home, Canandaigua N.Y. or to St. Michael’s Church, Newark. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit pusaterifunerals.com pusaterifunerals.com>

